Pearl Milling, formerly Aunt Jemima, gives $100,000 to No More Empty Pots for Black women

The food company that shed its controversial Aunt Jemima logo and branding is giving $100,000 to an Omaha nonprofit organization to support programs that empower Black women and girls.

No More Empty Pots will use the grant from Pearl Milling Company to help pay for No More Empty Pots Emerging Leader Experience programs, said Nancy Williams, president and CEO of the nonprofit. The programs include a paid fellowship, leadership education, career exploration, job shadowing and a coaching network.

The Omaha organization works to improve self-sufficiency, food security and community economic resilience in urban and rural Nebraska .

Pearl Milling Company makes pancake mix and syrup products that were sold under the Aunt Jemima label for more than a a century using caricatures of Black women. As much of American society grappled anew with racism after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, parent company Quaker Oats announced it would rebrand the label.

Quaker Oats, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., shed the Aunt Jemima label in 2021 and renamed it Pearl Milling for the St. Joseph, Missouri, mill that pioneered its flapjack mix. Among other efforts associated with the rebranding, Pearl Milling created what it calls the PEARL Pledge to assist nonprofit organizations working to empower Black women and girls in the United States. The acronym stands for prosperity, access, empowerment, representation and leadership.

Williams said the grant to No More Empty Pots will help Black women and girls use their talents and creativity to "bring to fruition their highest visions for themselves and the community."

At first, Williams had some concerns about the grant program associated with the rebranding of Aunt Jemima.

"Then I read more and listened to the leaders who were presenting it and people around me who I trust," Williams said.

There is, she said, "an element of atonement" in a lot of the funding for such organizations as No More Empty Pots that do work to make sure Black people and everyone else have equitable access to resources.

"If we are working within that construct for almost all the other support that we get, then we can certainly leverage this opportunity that has been presented in a way that it helps to empower and change what has been before, and helps us to realize the potential and opportunity that's in front of us," Williams said.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.