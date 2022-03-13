Pedestrian critically injured at Harry Andersen Avenue and Golfing Green Drive

An Omaha man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday.

David L. McGinnis, 34, was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy after he was struck by a Dodge Durango, according to a police spokesperson. The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

Officers responded to the scene at about 3 a.m. at Harry Andersen Avenue and Golfing Green Drive.

Police report that McGinnis was standing on a bridge where Harry Andersen Avenue crosses a walking trail when he was struck by the Dodge.

The crash is under investigation.

