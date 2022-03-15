Pedestrian critically injured by vehicle in downtown Omaha

A man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Omaha Tuesday evening.
Robin L. Tucker, 60, was crossing South 25th Street from east to west when he was struck by a Jeep that was making a left turn from Dodge Street onto 25th.
Police say that Tucker was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision and that speed and impairment are not considered to be factors in the incident.
Tucker was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. A status update was not immediately available Tuesday night.
