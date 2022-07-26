Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup in South Omaha

A man died early Tuesday in South Omaha after being struck by a pickup truck whose driver didn't stop.

The incident occurred about 1:15 a.m. near 23rd and G Streets, an Omaha police spokesman said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance cameras show a man walking down the sidewalk along G Street, the spokesman said. The man laid down near the southwest corner of the intersection at 23rd and G Streets, where he was hit by a white four-door pickup.

The pickup then drove away to the east.

The name of the man who died is expected to be released later.