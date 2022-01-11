Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Miller Park

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Monday night near Miller Park died later an Omaha hospital.
Omaha police said the deceased person has not been identified. The incident occurred about 11:25 p.m. at 30th Street and Kansas Avenue, a police spokesman said.
Investigators determined that a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jameera Duncan-Gray, 18, of Omaha, was southbound on 30th Street. The Jeep struck a pedestrian who was crossing 30th Street.
The pedestrian was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and later died, the spokesman said. Duncan-Gray was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.