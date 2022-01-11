 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Miller Park
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Miller Park

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Monday night near Miller Park died later an Omaha hospital. 

Omaha police said the deceased person has not been identified. The incident occurred about 11:25 p.m. at 30th Street and Kansas Avenue, a police spokesman said. 

Investigators determined that a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jameera Duncan-Gray, 18, of Omaha, was southbound on 30th Street. The Jeep struck a pedestrian who was crossing 30th Street. 

The pedestrian was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and later died, the spokesman said. Duncan-Gray was not injured. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

