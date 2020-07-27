Pedestrian fatally injured when two vehicles crash in midtown Omaha

A pedestrian died Monday after being hit by a pickup truck that was involved in a crash at a midtown intersection.
The crash at 29th and Leavenworth Streets was reported at 12:51 p.m., according to a Douglas County emergency dispatcher.
According to KMTV, police said a Toyota Camry was traveling east on Leavenworth and a Chevy pickup was going south on 29th Street. The two collided, pushing the truck onto the sidewalk.
No other injuries were immediately reported.
