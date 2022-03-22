 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian is seriously injured by vehicle in Omaha, taken to hospital

A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle.

The person suffered a possible leg injury and was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to an Omaha Police Department spokesperson.

The incident occurred at about 5:10 p.m. near North 30th Street and Laurel Avenue.

