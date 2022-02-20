Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in South Omaha

A pedestrian died early Saturday after being struck by a vehicle at 24th and D Streets in South Omaha.

Omaha first responders were called to the scene about 1:20 a.m. and pronounced the pedestrian dead, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The vehicle left the scene before emergency responders arrived.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

