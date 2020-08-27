 Skip to main content
Pedestrian on I-80 in Omaha pronounced dead after being hit by truck
A pedestrian died early Thursday after being hit by a truck on Interstate 80 in Omaha. 

The person was hit at 4:10 a.m. just east of 60th Street in the eastbound lanes of I-80, according to a dispatcher with Douglas County 911. The name of the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is being withheld pending notification of family. 

Only one eastbound lane was open at 5:30 a.m. as officers from the Omaha Police Department's traffic unit investigated the incident. 

