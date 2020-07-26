Pedestrian struck by vehicle near 28th and F Street dies at Omaha hospital

A 59-year-old man who was taken to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in South Omaha has died.

Carl R. Tolles Jr. of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries to his legs, pelvis and head the night of July 20, Omaha police said. He died on Thursday.

Police said Tolles was hit by car about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 28th and F Streets. Investigators determined that Tolles was attempting to cross F Street from south to north when he was struck by a westbound 2003 Buick LeSabre.

The Buick's driver was ticketed on suspicion of not having a driver's license and improper child restraints. Tolles was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

