People can get COVID vaccine shots at clinics around Omaha

People still can get COVID-19 vaccine shots at clinics around Omaha.

The shots are free.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:

Monday

Beveridge Middle School, 1616 S. 120th St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Wednesday

Heart Ministry Center, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer)

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

Thursday

Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

North High School, 4410 N. 36th St., 5-7 p.m. (all vaccines)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)

Saturday

Urban League of Nebraska, 3040 Lake St., 3-5 p.m. (all vaccines)