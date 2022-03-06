People can get COVID vaccine shots at clinics around Omaha

People still can get COVID-19 vaccine shots at clinics around Omaha.
The shots are free.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.
Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.
The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:
Monday
Beveridge Middle School, 1616 S. 120th St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Tuesday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)
Wednesday
Heart Ministry Center, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer)
Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)
Thursday
Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
North High School, 4410 N. 36th St., 5-7 p.m. (all vaccines)
Friday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)
Saturday
Urban League of Nebraska, 3040 Lake St., 3-5 p.m. (all vaccines)