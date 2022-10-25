 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People can help keep Douglas County clean with new Adopt-a-Road program

  • Updated
  • 0

After just a few minutes, Julie Dunbar's orange trash bag was starting to bulge with cans, hunks of Styrofoam and ribbons of plastic wrap. 

Dunbar and two other people helped kick off Douglas County's new Adopt-a-Road program on Tuesday near 240th Street and West Dodge Road in Waterloo. 

Trash cleanup 2

Julie Dunbar helps to clean a stretch of road in Waterloo. Dunbar helped to get the ball rolling on a new Adopt-a-Road program in Douglas County.

The program allows companies, nonprofits, volunteer groups and individuals to adopt portions of county roadways. They will be responsible for cleaning a stretch of road ranging from 2 to 6 miles at least twice a year. 

Dunbar helped spur creation of the program. She routinely picks up trash that she spots while walking through her Waterloo neighborhood. And on occasion, she cleans ditches outside of her neighborhood. 

Dunbar already was familiar with Adopt-a-Highway programs. Wanting to know if something similar existed on a local level, she reached out to Douglas County Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson. 

People are also reading…

The Douglas County Board approved the program in September. Borgeson worked with Dan Kutilek, engineering manager for Douglas County, to get the program up and running.

"We worked together to make this happen," Borgeson said. "This is truly a combination of all of us working together."

Kutilek said similar programs exist around the country. About 200 miles of road are up for adoption through the Douglas County program, Kutilek said.

Officials hope to see three more sponsors adopt roads this fall. 

Sponsors receive safety information and necessary supplies, including safety vests and garbage bags, from the Douglas County Engineer's Office. The department also provides signs to notify drivers when litter pickup is happening. 

Signs with the sponsor's name will be installed at each end of the adopted section of road.

Dunbar teamed up with her husband Mark and neighbor Becca Goebel to pick up trash Tuesday. The trio sported neon safety vests and carried orange trash bags and trash grabbers. 

An orange sign that said "litter pickup" was in place to alert the many truck drivers who drove past. Just before the warning sign was a blue sign marking this stretch of road as adopted by Dunbar. 

Trash cleanup

A sign marks a stretch of Douglas County road that has been adopted by Julie Dunbar. County officials kicked off the new Adopt-a-Road program on Tuesday, a program that Dunbar had championed.

The volunteer cleaning crew made quick work of scooping cans, plastic wrap, bottles and other trash into the bags.

Dunbar said that the blue sign, which bears her name as an adopter of the road, is an honor. But she doesn't feel she deserves accolades.

"It's just a great way to get involved in your community," she said. "I'm so happy." 

Residents interested in participating in the program can call 402-444-6372 or email engineer@douglascounty-ne.gov. More information can be found at dcengineer.org

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UK new prime minister: Who is Rishi Sunak?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert