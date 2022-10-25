People can help keep Douglas County clean with new Adopt-a-Road program

After just a few minutes, Julie Dunbar's orange trash bag was starting to bulge with cans, hunks of Styrofoam and ribbons of plastic wrap.

Dunbar and two other people helped kick off Douglas County's new Adopt-a-Road program on Tuesday near 240th Street and West Dodge Road in Waterloo.

The program allows companies, nonprofits, volunteer groups and individuals to adopt portions of county roadways. They will be responsible for cleaning a stretch of road ranging from 2 to 6 miles at least twice a year.

Dunbar helped spur creation of the program. She routinely picks up trash that she spots while walking through her Waterloo neighborhood. And on occasion, she cleans ditches outside of her neighborhood.

Dunbar already was familiar with Adopt-a-Highway programs. Wanting to know if something similar existed on a local level, she reached out to Douglas County Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson.

The Douglas County Board approved the program in September. Borgeson worked with Dan Kutilek, engineering manager for Douglas County, to get the program up and running.

"We worked together to make this happen," Borgeson said. "This is truly a combination of all of us working together."

Kutilek said similar programs exist around the country. About 200 miles of road are up for adoption through the Douglas County program, Kutilek said.

Officials hope to see three more sponsors adopt roads this fall.

Sponsors receive safety information and necessary supplies, including safety vests and garbage bags, from the Douglas County Engineer's Office. The department also provides signs to notify drivers when litter pickup is happening.

Signs with the sponsor's name will be installed at each end of the adopted section of road.

Dunbar teamed up with her husband Mark and neighbor Becca Goebel to pick up trash Tuesday. The trio sported neon safety vests and carried orange trash bags and trash grabbers.

An orange sign that said "litter pickup" was in place to alert the many truck drivers who drove past. Just before the warning sign was a blue sign marking this stretch of road as adopted by Dunbar.

The volunteer cleaning crew made quick work of scooping cans, plastic wrap, bottles and other trash into the bags.

Dunbar said that the blue sign, which bears her name as an adopter of the road, is an honor. But she doesn't feel she deserves accolades.

"It's just a great way to get involved in your community," she said. "I'm so happy."

Residents interested in participating in the program can call 402-444-6372 or email engineer@douglascounty-ne.gov. More information can be found at dcengineer.org.