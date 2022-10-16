People can plant trees along the North Omaha Trail at upcoming event

All the events happening in the metro area this October.
Community members are invited to help plant 175 trees along the North Omaha Trail on Saturday.
Trees will be planted along a 2-mile stretch of the North Omaha Trail, which extends from 30th Street and Ames Avenue to the 24th and Lake Historic District.
Construction recently was completed on the first phase of the trail. The trail is within walking distance of several parks, schools and commercial areas.
Later phases call for the trail to extend north to Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus and south to downtown Omaha, where it would connect to the
future “Baby Bob” pedestrian bridge and the downtown riverfront.
“The planting of these trees marks a new chapter for the community,” said Manuel Cook, urban development manager at Spark and Fabric Lab. “The trees, together with the trail itself, will continue to serve as a historic reference point that provides aesthetic, environmental and public health benefits for generations to come.”
The tree-planting event also will include a community walk, brunch and tours of North Omaha.
Tree-planting event
Events connected to the Oct. 22 tree-planting event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at sites along the North Omaha Trail. Fabric Lab, 2514 N. 24th St., will serve as the meeting point for the day's activities.
8:30 a.m.: A community walk, hosted by GirlTrek Omaha, starts on the trail. Heartland Bike Share will provide free e-bikes, and passes to use Lime and Spin scooters also are available. Attendees can bring their own bicycles, scooters, skates or skateboards.
10 a.m.: Coffee, tea, baked goods and music will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fabric Lab.
Noon: North Omaha Legacy Tours, hosted by Preston Love Jr., will showcase the trail while also highlighting North Omaha's past, present and future. 12:30 p.m.: Tree planting starts.
People wanting to plant trees are asked to register in advance at
bit.ly/3Mvq1Eo. Keep Omaha Beautiful is providing the 175 trees as part of the organization’s Trees for Omaha program.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of October 2022
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) celebrates a sack of Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Javon Swinton during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fumbles the ball which was recovered by Nebraska's Brody Belt during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts the ball after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Grant Tagge celebrate after Reimer broke up a pass to get a stop during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after tackling Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) is brought down by Indiana's Louis Moore (20) and Cam Jones (4) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdy fumbled the ball, and it was recovered for a touchdown by Indiana.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr., left, tackles Indiana's Andison Coby after he had a four-yard reception in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mila Friedman, 4, is tossed in the air and caught by her dad, Sebastian Friedman, of Lincoln, while tailgating ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Cameron Bothwell (99) smiles with teammates after his game-winning field goal in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: triplets Morgan, Maddie and Megan Moore wait for customers at Corn Crib Coffee on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People hold their phones to get photos of the first plane to land at Offutt Air Force Base, a TC-135 following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million on Friday, September 30, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Ryan Davis brings his new son, Beckett, to see the new runway at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
