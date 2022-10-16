People can plant trees along the North Omaha Trail at upcoming event

Tree-planting event

Events connected to the Oct. 22 tree-planting event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at sites along the North Omaha Trail. Fabric Lab, 2514 N. 24th St., will serve as the meeting point for the day's activities.

8:30 a.m.: A community walk, hosted by GirlTrek Omaha, starts on the trail. Heartland Bike Share will provide free e-bikes, and passes to use Lime and Spin scooters also are available. Attendees can bring their own bicycles, scooters, skates or skateboards.

10 a.m.: Coffee, tea, baked goods and music will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fabric Lab.

Noon: North Omaha Legacy Tours, hosted by Preston Love Jr., will showcase the trail while also highlighting North Omaha's past, present and future.

12:30 p.m.: Tree planting starts.