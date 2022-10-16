 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People can plant trees along the North Omaha Trail at upcoming event

North Omaha Trail

People ride bikes along the completed portion of the North Omaha Trail. Community members are invited to help plant trees — and participate in other activities — along the stretch of trail on Saturday.

 MANNE COOK

Community members are invited to help plant 175 trees along the North Omaha Trail on Saturday.

Trees will be planted along a 2-mile stretch of the North Omaha Trail, which extends from 30th Street and Ames Avenue to the 24th and Lake Historic District.

Construction recently was completed on the first phase of the trail. The trail is within walking distance of several parks, schools and commercial areas.

Later phases call for the trail to extend north to Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus and south to downtown Omaha, where it would connect to the future “Baby Bob” pedestrian bridge and the downtown riverfront.

“The planting of these trees marks a new chapter for the community,” said Manuel Cook, urban development manager at Spark and Fabric Lab. “The trees, together with the trail itself, will continue to serve as a historic reference point that provides aesthetic, environmental and public health benefits for generations to come.”

The tree-planting event also will include a community walk, brunch and tours of North Omaha.

People wanting to plant trees are asked to register in advance at bit.ly/3Mvq1Eo. Keep Omaha Beautiful is providing the 175 trees as part of the organization’s Trees for Omaha program.

For more information, visit sparkcdi.org/north-omaha-trail.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

