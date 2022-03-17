 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People celebrating St. Patrick's Day can get free rides home in Omaha

  • 0

People in the Omaha area who hit the bars for St. Patrick's Day can get free rides home Thursday afternoon and evening, courtesy of an Omaha law firm.

Hauptman O'Brien Wolf & Lathrop are offering their Safe Ride Home service again this year from 4 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday.

This year marks the first time the firm is offering the rides through Uber. People also can book a ride through zTrip. To book zTrip rides, people can call 402-292-2222 and press option #2 to to speak to a dispatcher. The person must tell the dispatcher he or she wants the Hauptman O’Brien safe ride home. If that isn't done, the ride won't be free.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three St. Patrick's Day traditions you'll only find in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert