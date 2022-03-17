People celebrating St. Patrick's Day can get free rides home in Omaha

People in the Omaha area who hit the bars for St. Patrick's Day can get free rides home Thursday afternoon and evening, courtesy of an Omaha law firm.

This year marks the first time the firm is offering the rides through Uber. People also can book a ride through zTrip. To book zTrip rides, people can call 402-292-2222 and press option #2 to to speak to a dispatcher. The person must tell the dispatcher he or she wants the Hauptman O’Brien safe ride home. If that isn't done, the ride won't be free.