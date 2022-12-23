People evacuated from Omaha apartments with no heat on frigid night before Christmas Eve

A number of people had to be moved from their downtown Omaha apartments Friday night because they had no heat and were trying to warm their apartments with their ovens.

Omaha Fire Department personnel were called to the apartment building at 2207 Jones St. shortly after 8 p.m. as the temperature sank toward zero two nights before Christmas.

Emergency crews found some people using their ovens for heat, which is a fire hazard, Omaha Fire Battalion Scott Fitzpatrick said. He said it

Fitzpatrick, a department spokesman who was not on the scene, said he didn’t know how many apartments or people were affected. He said some apartments had heat and the people who lived in them were able to stay there.

“The fire inspector was able to get ahold of the owner,” Fitzpatrick said. “From what I was told, the owner of the complex was going to put them up in a hotel, . . . to get them somewhere warm to be.”

Fitzpatrick wasn’t certain who owns the building. Douglas County records list the owner as Anderson Apartments LLC. Online apartment rental listings have 2207 Jones St. units listed under Paladino Development Group. Paladino Development Group representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.

“With the cold weather and everything, the best thing to do was to get them some help, get them some resources,” Fitzpatrick said. “The ownership was very receptive to that when we told them about it.”

On Tuesday, 165 families were evacuated from the Legacy Crossing apartments after the City of Omaha ordered them vacated due to unsafe living conditions. In January, the city vacated the Flora Apartments at 2557 Jones St. due to unsafe living conditions, including several apartments having no heat.

Photos: Winter weather blankets the Omaha area before Christmas