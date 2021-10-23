People in Omaha area can register for Salvation Army's holiday assistance programs

Families in need this holiday season can sign up for assistance through programs hosted by the Salvation Army starting Monday.

The Adopt-A-Family program pairs eligible families in need — or adults in need who are 60 and older — with a sponsor who purchases gifts for all participants as well as a grocery store gift card. Pickup dates, times and locations are arranged between sponsor and recipient.

The sign-up window for Adopt-A-Family runs from Monday through Oct. 31 or until all slots are full.

The Toyland program lets eligible families select free gifts at one of three distribution locations in the Omaha metro area. Families will be notified of a day and time to pick up the gifts and a food voucher. Adult participants — ages 19 and older — with no dependents can receive food vouchers through this program.

Sign-ups for Toyland run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14.

Participation is limited to one program per household. Registration is done online at saangeltree.org.

To be eligible, individuals must have photo ID, proof of income, Social Security cards or birth certificates or other official documents for each person in the household, and address verification.

