People show up for first-of-its-kind joint public hearing on property tax increases in Omaha

More than 100 people attended a first-of-its-kind public hearing about local property tax increases in Omaha Wednesday night.

They heard presentations from representatives of nine local governmental bodies in Douglas County about why they plan to collect more money from homeowners and other taxpayers next year, even though most did not increase their tax levy.

And the taxpayers gave the public officials an earful about their tax bills going up.

Michele Raible said she, like a lot of people, lives on a limited income, has increasing expenses and can’t afford rising property taxes on top of that.

“So I’m just asking for you guys to consider helping us out rather than taxing us,” she said.

The hearing was required by a new law passed by the Nebraska Legislature to try to pressure local elected officials to slow property tax growth. Passed in 2021, it’s officially called the Property Tax Request Act, but dubbed by supporters as “Truth in Taxation.”

Under the law, major local taxing entities in Nebraska must send notifications to taxpayers and have joint public hearings when they propose increasing their property tax requirements on existing property by more than 2%. Higher tax collections resulting from real growth, that is, new construction or property improvements, do not count toward the 2% threshold. The local governments must also notify individual property owners about how much the increases will cost them.

In Douglas County, about 230,000 green postcards with information about somebody else’s property went out to people last week, due to a printing error. The county and printer rushed to send out a corrected batch of postcards.

The pleas and protests from taxpayers Wednesday night are unlikely to affect their tax bills for next year. While the new law requires the local governments to hold the hearings before they formally set their tax rates by the end of September, local governments have been working on their budgets for months and passed proposed budgets and tax rates.

Tax rates set by government bodies are one part of how Nebraskans’ property tax bills are determined. The other is property valuations, set by county assessors. Many people who pay property taxes in Omaha have seen their tax bills shoot up in recent years amid rising property valuations in a hot real estate market. Tax levies have not decreased correspondingly.

Advocates say the new law will force elected officials to admit that they are increasing property taxes even when they keep their tax levies steady.

The political subdivisions in the Douglas County meeting were the City of Omaha, City of Ralston, Douglas County, Metropolitan Community College, and the Omaha, Bennington, Millard, Elkhorn and Ralston public school districts.

Many cited inflation and having to pay more to keep and hire workers, such as police officers, teachers and public works employees. Most noted that their political subdivision had rarely raised the tax levies.

Most of the dozens of people who got up to speak said their costs have gone up, too. But as one speaker noted, they don’t have increasing tax revenue to pay bills.

“One of the curious things I noticed was typically everybody’s budget went up every year,” Larry Bloom said. “And ... the increases that you guys brought seemed to somewhat match what the increases were for the assessed values and the amounts. That’s funny how that happens every single year.”

Deb Bloom, who is married to Larry Bloom, urged the local governments to cut their budgets.

“We are not fooled by the calculation of ‘oh, we haven’t raised the levy,’ “ She said. “You don’t need to when the valuation goes up. It’s one times the other. It’s pretty simple ... cut back on what you’re doing.”

Many of the people who spoke said their valuations had gone up too much, beyond what they believe their homes are worth and beyond what they can afford.

“People are going to lose their homes,” Nick Maloley said. “People are going to abandon their homes and then our property values are going to plummet when we have empty houses that people can’t live in.”

While Wednesday’s objections likely won’t change next year’s tax bills, proponents of the new law are hopeful the legislation will make a difference in the long run.

Ellie Stangl, who works for State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair who introduced the bill for the new law, said “this is the beginning of an open line of communication between the taxpayers and those setting the budget ... and I hope that you’re listening.”