People still can get COVID shots, including boosters, at Omaha clinics

Free COVID-19 vaccine shots — including boosters — still are available at clinics around Omaha.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.
Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.
The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m. (all vaccines)
Standing Bear Elementary School, 15860 Taylor St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)
Heart Ministry Center, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer)
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (all vaccines)
East African Development Association of Nebraska, 4735 Northwest Radial, 3-5 p.m. (all vaccines)
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2022
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.