People still can get COVID shots, including boosters, at Omaha clinics

Free COVID-19 vaccine shots — including boosters — still are available at clinics around Omaha.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Standing Bear Elementary School, 15860 Taylor St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Wednesday

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

Heart Ministry Center, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (all vaccines)

Saturday

East African Development Association of Nebraska, 4735 Northwest Radial, 3-5 p.m. (all vaccines)

