People still can get COVID vaccine shots around Omaha

The Douglas County Health Department still is offering free COVID-19 vaccine shots at various locations around the Omaha area.

Walk-ins are welcome at the vaccine clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. Appointments are required for children 6 months to 5 years old. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.