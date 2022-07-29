 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People still can get COVID vaccine shots around Omaha

  • 0

The Douglas County Health Department still is offering free COVID-19 vaccine shots at various locations around the Omaha area.

Walk-ins are welcome at the vaccine clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. Appointments are required for children 6 months to 5 years old. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:

Saturday

Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer/Moderna)

Thursday

People are also reading…

Learning Community Center of South Omaha, 2302 M St., noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer/Moderna)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (All vaccines)

Saturday

Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer/Moderna)

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kentucky floods leave several dead, thousands without power

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert