People still can get COVID vaccine shots around Omaha

The Douglas County Health Department still is offering free COVID-19 vaccine shots at various locations around the Omaha area.
Walk-ins are welcome at the vaccine clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation. Appointments are required for children 6 months to 5 years old. People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.
The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:
Saturday
Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St., noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer/Moderna)
Thursday
Learning Community Center of South Omaha, 2302 M St., noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer/Moderna)
Friday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (All vaccines)
Saturday
