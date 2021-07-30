People who attend Native Omaha Days, Maha Festival can get COVID shots

People who attend Native Omaha Days or the Maha Festival on Saturday will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the events.

Charles Drew Health Center staff will be administering the Pfizer vaccine as a part of Native Omaha Days at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St., from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Douglas County Health Department will be administering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Maha Festival, which is in Stinson Park in Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets.

The health department also will have both types of vaccines available Saturday at Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; at Kingdom Builders Christian Center, 4039 Charles St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and at Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments, 2400 N. 34th Ave., from noon to 3 p.m..

Monday, the shots will be available at Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Burke High School, 12200 Burke St., from noon to 8 p.m.

The vaccine, which is free, is available for anyone 12 years old and older. Those 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present to give consent.

