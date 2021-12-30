Person dies after two-vehicle crash near Bennington

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash just west of Bennington in western Douglas County on Thursday.

The crash occurred at 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of 204th Street and Bennington Road, according to a dispatcher with Douglas County 911. The crash is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

One person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with lifesaving measures in progress. Another person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, the dispatcher said.

Chief Deputy Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson said Tuesday afternoon that one person has died.

