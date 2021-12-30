 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person dies after two-vehicle crash near Bennington
0 comments

Person dies after two-vehicle crash near Bennington

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash just west of Bennington in western Douglas County on Thursday.

The crash occurred at 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of 204th Street and Bennington Road, according to a dispatcher with Douglas County 911. The crash is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. 

One person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with lifesaving measures in progress. Another person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, the dispatcher said.

Chief Deputy Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson said Tuesday afternoon that one person has died.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Desmond Tutu's coffin laid to rest in St George's Cathedral

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert