Man found with gunshot wound taken to Omaha hospital in critical condition

A 27-year-old man went to an Omaha hospital in critical condition early Wednesday after being found with gunshot wounds south of downtown.
Officers were called to the Park Avenue Plaza Apartments at 1526 Park Ave. about 12:45 a.m., according a police spokesman. They located Adonis Hill on the ground with multiple injuries.
Hill was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire Department emergency medical personnel. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, the police spokesman said.
Hill did not have a description of the people who shot him, but he told officers that they fled to the west after the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org . Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.
Notable Nebraska crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
Omaha native Brandon Straka, who authorities say is pictured here, was one of the people arrested after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. He was released from custody and is awaiting his preliminary hearing.
Read more.
An $11 million scam
Craig Harbaugh, a former Dodge County sheriff's deputy, pleaded guilty on Feb. 8 to one count of wire fraud. He set up and gun dealership, then bilked a bank and his investors out of $11 million.
Read more.
The saga of Oliver Glass
Embattled Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, center, resigned on March 1. In the latest episode of his yearlong legal saga, he was found guilty of a probation violation and will be charged with a second DUI.
Read more.
LEE ENTERPRISES
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Douglas Anders was found guilty in February of first-degree sexual assault. The judge said the evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Anders coerced a teenage trainee into sex.
Read more.
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
A woman who is now 21 says Ronald Powell, who was then a security guard at Omaha North High School, sexually assaulted her in a closet at the school in 2015, when she was 15. Powell was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and is awaiting trial.
Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
A three-judge panel met in March to hear arguments on whether Aubrey Trail should be sentenced to death or life in prison for the murder of Sydney Loofe. The sentencing date will be set later.
Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot in the face and the top of the head on March 12 at the J.C. Penney at Westroads Mall. The accused shooter's bail was set at $10 million.
Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Kenisha Prentice will serve about six years to about 13 years in prison for a crash that killed one man and left another with brain damage. The family of the survivor thought the sentence was too light. It was Prentice's second drunken driving conviction.
Read more.
Man acquitted in 2016 drive-by killing
Otis Walker was found not guilty in the slaying of Markeise Dunn in March, almost two years after Walker's first trial in the case ended in a mistrial.
Read more.
Todd Cooper
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Police say Autum Acacia-Cortes strangled Francisco Santiago to death in late December 2020 or early January 2021, then sliced the throat of Jose C. Martinez because he was telling others about the first slaying. She will stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.
Read more.
Gang member not getting off easy
Fabian Inda, who was sentenced to only three years in prison in a torture case in 2017, will serve at least 10 years and as many as 60 for being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was convicted in March and will be sentenced in May.
Read more.
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Over four days in 2016, Randall Hillman stole $33,241 from an Alliance ATM and tried to steal another $36,216. In March, he was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution and fines.
Read more.
Death row inmate dies at 55
Arthur Lee Gales, who killed two children in Omaha in 2000, died April 3 at the Tecumseh State Prison. Under state law, a grand jury is required to investigate his death.
Read more.
