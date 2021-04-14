 Skip to main content
Man found with gunshot wound taken to Omaha hospital in critical condition
A 27-year-old man went to an Omaha hospital in critical condition early Wednesday after being found with gunshot wounds south of downtown. 

Officers were called to the Park Avenue Plaza Apartments at 1526 Park Ave. about 12:45 a.m., according a police spokesman. They located Adonis Hill on the ground with multiple injuries.

Hill was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire Department emergency medical personnel. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, the police spokesman said. 

Hill did not have a description of the people who shot him, but he told officers that they fled to the west after the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

