Person who died in house fire identified as 40-year-old Omaha man
The person who died Saturday in a fire in an Omaha house has been identified by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office. 

Brian Glowen, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bellevue Fire Department responded to home at 7402 S. 53rd St. after 4:15 a.m. They found it engulfed in flames. 

The house has an Omaha address but is in Sarpy County. 

An autopsy determined Glowen's cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

