Five people from Nebraska —Gretna and Elkhorn — were seriously injured Tuesday when a boat exploded near Sunrise Beach at the Lake of the Ozarks.
A male driver was pronounced dead after four vehicles collided on westbound I-80 Thursday between Omaha and Lincoln.
Work has begun on a $20.3 million project to change the entrance to Omaha's Eppley Airfield and an $8.3 million project to modernize the airport's South Garage.
Alejandro Flores, of Omaha, appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held on $225,000 bail. He is being charged as an adult.
Gov. Pete Ricketts recognized 31 Nebraska high school students for perfect ACT scores.
La Vista police are going through surveillance video and will likely ask the public's help in identifying more potential witnesses.
A 37-year-old Omaha man died and four other people were wounded early Wednesday in a pair of shootings in North Omaha.
Family and friends of Timothy Washington III prayed and grieved with a group known as the First Responders on Friday at the spot where he was fatally shot two days earlier.
Supporters and critics of the controversial theory packed a meeting of the Learning Community's coordinating council, which was voting on tow contracts with the Buffett Early Childhood Institute.
Diane Battiato said her office is doing what’s required under state law to keep up with the housing market. And she urged taxpayers to take up the issue with local governments that set tax rates.