Pick-a-Pooch event at Baxter Arena matches fur-ever friends with new owners

If you're looking for a new best friend that likes cuddling, kisses and has a tail, you may just find what you're looking for in Baxter Arena, where plenty of pups are looking for a forever home.
The two-day 2021 Pick-a-Pooch Adoption Days and Pet Expo, created by Pets in Omaha owner founder Lee Legenhausen, got underway Saturday with more than 20 area rescues and shelters, including the Nebraska Humane Society, which is currently running a fundraiser — anyone who donates $25 or more can name an animal.
While the attendees Saturday could take in a variety of adoptable dogs, there were plenty of cats also looking for a loving home.
For most Pick-a-Pooch patrons, Saturday was an entry point in the adoption process. Event-goers don't typically get to walk out of the event with a pet unless they have already started the adoption process, Legenhausen explained.
The shelters and rescues have a vetting process that includes an application and home visit for those wanting to adopt.
"They check you out like you're adopting a human baby or something," he said.
Even so, hundreds of animals find families, thanks to Legenhausen's help. Numbers from this year's event won't come in for a few months but in 2019, he said, more than 200 pets found homes.
The event is in its sixth year after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is its first time being housed at Baxter Arena after outgrowing its previous venue.
Legenhausen said he was inspired by other pop-up adoption events he saw. The first year he organized Pick-a-Pooch, he was hoping for 250 people to show up.
"We had 400 people come through the first hour," he said. "We had like 2,000 people that day."
Since then, Legenhausen has seen 4,000 to 7,000 people attend every year.
The event will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and are $3 for kids and $5 for adults. Dogs can be brought as long as they are on a non-retractable leash. Dogs are also not allowed near the concession stand.