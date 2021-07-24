Pick-a-Pooch event at Baxter Arena matches fur-ever friends with new owners

If you're looking for a new best friend that likes cuddling, kisses and has a tail, you may just find what you're looking for in Baxter Arena, where plenty of pups are looking for a forever home.

The two-day 2021 Pick-a-Pooch Adoption Days and Pet Expo, created by Pets in Omaha owner founder Lee Legenhausen, got underway Saturday with more than 20 area rescues and shelters, including the Nebraska Humane Society, which is currently running a fundraiser — anyone who donates $25 or more can name an animal.

While the attendees Saturday could take in a variety of adoptable dogs, there were plenty of cats also looking for a loving home.

For most Pick-a-Pooch patrons, Saturday was an entry point in the adoption process. Event-goers don't typically get to walk out of the event with a pet unless they have already started the adoption process, Legenhausen explained.

The shelters and rescues have a vetting process that includes an application and home visit for those wanting to adopt.

"They check you out like you're adopting a human baby or something," he said.