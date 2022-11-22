 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pickup of trash, recyclables to be delayed a day in Omaha starting Thursday

No garbage, yard waste or recyclable collections will occur on Thanksgiving, the Omaha Public Works Department said Tuesday.

People who normally have trash and recyclables picked up on Thursdays will have a Friday pickup and regular Friday pickups will occur Saturday. Collections will return to the normal schedule next week.

Trash and recycling bins should be set out no later than 6 a.m. on the collection day.

