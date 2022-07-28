Pilot agrees to fine over waste water discharges at truck stops

Pilot Travel Centers has agreed to pay a $121,469 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act at its truck stops, including the one near Gretna.

According to the EPA, Pilot "for years" has violated the terms of its water discharge permit for 17 facilities in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.

The Gretna truck stop and one in Warrenton, Missouri, were the sites of the "most serious pattern of violations," according to a statement issued by the EPA Wednesday afternoon.

According to the EPA, discharge water at the two sites contained high levels of E. coli, ammonia, and other pollutants.

A representative of Pilot was not immediately available for comment. However, the EPA said the company has taken steps at all 17 facilities to come back into compliance.

The settlement is part of a nationwide effort by EPA to address alleged violation of the Clean Water Act by Pilot. The Tennessee-based company describes itself as the largest operator of truck stops in North America.