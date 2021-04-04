Pilot could bring protected bike lane on Harney Street through midtown, downtown

Cyclists in Omaha could be pedaling down the city’s first protected bike lane by May.

A proposed pilot program calls for bike lane infrastructure to be installed along a stretch of Harney Street that would run from 10th Street in downtown Omaha to Turner Boulevard near 31st Street.

Officials behind the “Midtown to Market Bikeway” say it would give city and private partners a way to gauge how popular such a lane would be, how drivers and cyclists use it and how it could be improved upon. If the pilot goes well, proponents are hopeful that it could be the first step toward a larger network of permanent lanes.

“The protected bike lane is the new accepted best practice when it comes to bicycle infrastructure,” said Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska. “So if we can learn all of the lessons and gather this data now, I am hoping that it will show proof of concept so that we can expand this to become a network.”

The lane, subject to City Council approval, would be installed and managed by Metro Smart Cities, an organization that develops pilot projects on mobility and accessibility. The pilot comes out of the city’s Metro Smart Cities committee, of which Mayor Jean Stothert is co-chair. Groups like Bike Walk Nebraska and Omaha By Design are involved in the planning and design of the pilot.