Jon Breese pushed his walker toward the Cessna 172.

With every step Breese took toward the plane, a camera wasn't far away. Three TV news cameras, a photographer and a posse of people in teal T-shirts with phones in their hands followed him.

Breese, 80, didn't love the fuss. Or the attention. The pilot just wanted to be back up in the sky.

"There's something spiritual about flying, particularly at sunset," Breese said. "The world just stops. And it's quiet. And you're cruising down the river out here and you're looking left, you're looking right and it's so quiet and peaceful and serene. Something just flows over you. It just captures you. And it's hard to explain. Other pilots have felt it. It's just hard to explain how it all works."

Breese has been a pilot for most of his life. He started as a spray pilot as a teenager in Red Oak, Iowa. He flew planes as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War. And worked as a charter pilot at Iowa State University.

“I just really got fascinated with airplanes," Breese said. "My whole life kind of centered around that. That’s all I ever wanted to do. I can’t think of anything else I ever wanted to do.”

But after a lifetime in the sky, a stroke grounded Breese. He's working to recover, but Breese said he doesn't know if he'll ever be able to fly on his own again.

Enter that posse of people in teal T-shirts from Crown Pointe, a retirement community. Those shirts read: "Tree of Dreams. Making dreams come true."

Tree of Dreams is a new program at Crown Pointe, where Breese lives. Residents are asked if there's anything specific they still want to do that they haven't been able to do yet in their lives. Then, the center tries to make it happen.

The program has been implemented in other locations owned by Crown Pointe's parent company, Sonida Living.

Elisabeth Day, sales and operations associate for Crown Pointe, said a man in Dallas dreamed of shooting a free throw at an NBA game. The man was able to check it off his bucket list during halftime at a Dallas Mavericks game.

Another woman wanted to go on a date with a cowboy. The cowboy showed up on horseback.

Day said sometimes people forget that their parents and grandparents still have hopes and dreams.

“We’re busy. We’re working. And we think, OK, well mom and dad are being taken care of. Or grandma and grandpa are good, they're in a nice community, they’re fine. But maybe we don’t realize there were things they wanted to achieve in life. Or things they wanted to just see."

The goal is to help residents get that sparkle back in their eye.

“Your mental health has so much to do with how you’re feeling and viewing life," Day said. "And when you have something to look forward to or something to make you feel positive about things, it just changes how you see the world and how you see those little moments.”

It wasn't sunset, but Tuesday morning Breese got an opportunity to fly again with pilot Kenny Thomason. The pair took off from Millard Airport and Breese was able to take over the controls.

"He actually flew for almost all the flight," Thomason said.

Breese even landed the plane but said the landing "wasn't very nice."

"It was pretty good," Thomason said.

"Looked pretty smooth," one reporter said.

"Well, it wasn't," Breese said to laughter.

At least not compared to what he used to do. Still, Breese said it was fun being back in a plane.

"It was fun. Just absolutely fun. It kind of brings up old memories and makes me long to get back at it."

Would he want to fly again?

"Yeah, I'll go right now."

