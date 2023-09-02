There was a musical precision to every note of Julia McCord’s life, from her painstaking attention to detail as a World-Herald reporter to leading church choirs and teaching piano.

“Julia was a woman of principle. Journalistic principle, of course,” former newspaper colleague Erin Grace said. “She was thorough in developing her sources, checking facts, and churning out news. But she also hewed to a rigorous personal code that involved her faith, her community and her friends.”

McCord, who grew up in western Nebraska, loved to sing, play piano and entertain. She was renowned at The World-Herald for her perfect pitch, chili feeds for Gen X reporters at her midtown Omaha apartment and leading “the Herald Singers” at Christmastime.

“She would write personal Christmas cards in her perfect cursive,” Grace said. “She would scold about my paying for piano lessons without making my children practice. For all Julia’s spartan, righteous living, she had a great sense of humor and could laugh at the absurdities of life which, in a newspaper, there are infinite.”

McCord, 82, died Aug. 24 of brain cancer while under hospice care in her Lincoln home. Services will be held at Second Baptist Church of Lincoln on Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.

With the exactness of a metronome, McCord organized her life. She left a file that included the music to be played at her funeral, all necessary obituary information, every detail of her finances and comments for publication.

“She remained a western Nebraska girl all her life,” McCord wrote of herself. “She loved God, her family, her country, the piano music of Bach and Debussy, the conservative movement, gourmet cooking, Husker volleyball and good detective/spy novels.”

With a final crescendo, McCord arranged for her headstone to be placed in the family plot near Lisco in the Nebraska Panhandle. Only the final date needs to be etched upon it.

Grace wrote a column in 2015 about her friend’s meticulous letter writing. The column is yet another example of McCord’s unsparing eye for detail.

“She had no clutter. Her desk at work, her midtown apartment, her Lincoln apartment all were smartly tailored and so spare you’re like, where’s your junk?” Grace said. “She was super-organized and also didn’t believe in having more than she needed.”

Born to Wesley and Willa Dunn in Lincoln in 1941, McCord grew up on a turkey farm in the Nebraska Panhandle. She graduated as valedictorian of Oshkosh High School in 1959, and married Dan McCord, her high school sweetheart.

The couple moved to Lincoln to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University, but McCord left college after one semester to raise three children. Although the couple later divorced, they remained friends, eldest daughter Carla Albers of Colorado Springs said, often calling each other to gab about their shared passion for sports.

As a young mother, McCord began taking piano lessons from Beth Miller Harrod, a former concert pianist who had studied at the Juilliard School in New York City. McCord began a lifetime of teaching piano while in her 20s.

“She was very vibrant and full of life,” Albers said. “It was really important to her to be able to mentor young people.”

McCord returned to college after her children were out of high school, graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in journalism in 1989. McCord joined The World-Herald in 1990 where she covered religion and general news.

Her last beat before retiring in 2007 involved editing letters for the Public Pulse. Geitner Simmons, the editorial page editor, said McCord would sing the praises of a well-written letter.

“She enjoyed working with letter writers and appreciated lively, well-argued letters regardless of partisan viewpoint,” Simmons said. “In retirement, she continued to read the Pulse and commented regularly to me about letters she found particularly cogent or feisty, regardless of whether the letter was in line with her own personal views.”

It was evident, he said, that McCord’s love of music was a large focal point before and after retirement.

“She devoted great dedication to her work as a church pianist, and she relished the singing of hymns and the glories of choral performance,” Simmons said. “She had a notable singing voice, a trait shared by several members of her family.”

In retirement, McCord was especially devoted to her grandchildren.

“She loved being a grandma,” Albers said. “Being with her grandchildren and enjoying all of the adventures with them was so important to her.”

In addition to her former husband and eldest daughter, McCord is survived by daughter Susan McCord of California; son Lance McCord of Thailand; sister Kathie Allred of Orem, Utah; brother Wendell Dunn of Polson, Montana; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023