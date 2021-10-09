PJ Morgan Real Estate helps widow of slain Creighton baseball administrator

Gradoville, a Creighton University baseball administrator, was gunned down when he went to a house in the 6100 block of Pratt Street to complete a maintenance task. He had recently renovated and sold that house to a realty company, and police say the man who was renting it shot him multiple times when he arrived.

Ellis said the PJ Morgan agency is teaming with Creighton to raise money to help Nikki cover the cost of the remodel of the couple's home. Donations to the Chris Gradoville Memorial Fund can be made at PJ Morgan Real Estate's main office or any Dundee Bank location.