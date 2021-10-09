 Skip to main content
PJ Morgan Real Estate helps widow of slain Creighton baseball administrator
Chris Gradoville prayer service

Mourners pray near 61st and Pratt Streets, where Chris Gradoville was fatally shot.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Family and friends gather to remember Chris Gradoville

PJ Morgan Real Estate is helping to raise money for their colleague, Nikki Gradoville, whose husband, Chris, was killed. 

The couple had been remodeling their home, said Ryan Ellis, who works with Nikki, an agent with PJ Morgan.

Christopher Gradoville (copy)

Chris Gradoville

Gradoville, a Creighton University baseball administrator, was gunned down when he went to a house in the 6100 block of Pratt Street to complete a maintenance task. He had recently renovated and sold that house to a realty company, and police say the man who was renting it shot him multiple times when he arrived.

Ellis said the PJ Morgan agency is teaming with Creighton to raise money to help Nikki cover the cost of the remodel of the couple's home. Donations to the Chris Gradoville Memorial Fund can be made at PJ Morgan Real Estate's main office or any Dundee Bank location.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

