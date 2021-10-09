PJ Morgan Real Estate helps widow of slain Creighton baseball administrator

PJ Morgan Real Estate is helping to raise money for their colleague, Nikki Gradoville, whose husband, Chris, was killed.
The couple had been remodeling their home, said Ryan Ellis, who works with Nikki, an agent with PJ Morgan.
Gradoville, a Creighton University baseball administrator, was gunned down when he went to a house in the 6100 block of Pratt Street to complete a maintenance task. He had recently renovated and sold that house to a realty company, and police say the man who was renting it shot him multiple times when he arrived.
Ellis said the PJ Morgan agency is teaming with Creighton to raise money to help Nikki cover the cost of the remodel of the couple's home. Donations to the Chris Gradoville Memorial Fund can be made at PJ Morgan Real Estate's main office or any Dundee Bank location.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224