Plan for downtown Omaha library site likely to be announced in coming weeks

Slosburg did not return a phone message last week.

Also speculated to be in conversations with the city is Mutual of Omaha.

Mutual employs more than 5,000 people nationally, including roughly 4,000 in the Omaha area.

Stothert declined to confirm if Mutual is or has been in talks with the city regarding the library site. The mayor noted that Mutual has purchased property near its current campus in midtown.

“That whole big area of land there east of Turner Park, Mutual owns all of that now,” she said. “I think it’s no surprise that Mutual is in active conversations looking to what they need to do in the future for their company, their building and what they need to build a new facility.”

Mutual spokesman Jim Nolan, in an email, declined to comment on the question of the company’s potential involvement in redeveloping the library site.

Nolan told The World-Herald in December that nothing about the size, shape or location of Mutual’s future facilities has been decided. Eventual plans could involve renovation of the current headquarters complex, new construction near the complex or new construction elsewhere in Omaha.