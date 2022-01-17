Plan for downtown Omaha library site likely to be announced in coming weeks

The mystery redevelopment that will rise in the place of Omaha’s downtown library will soon be announced by city officials.
Mayor Jean Stothert told The World-Herald on Friday that an announcement is likely coming in the next six weeks.
More than half a dozen developers are interested in the site where the 45-year-old W. Dale Clark Library sits, Stothert said.
In November, the mayor announced the relocation of the library’s public and administrative services ahead of a demolition that is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.
The main question developers have is when the property will be cleared for construction, Stothert said.
“That is the No. 1 question that we get asked,” she said. “We need to do (the demolition) now because we need to open up those redevelopment opportunities by removing the library.”
Stothert declined to share details of the future redevelopment. She noted that plans are not yet finalized.
But The World-Herald has learned through interviews and records obtained through public records requests that financial technology company Fiserv, formerly First Data, had expressed interest in the site. Officials have said those plans are not currently moving forward.
Mutual of Omaha has also been mentioned as a possibility, though the company is not referenced in records reviewed by the newspaper. The Fortune 500 company, headquartered at 33rd and Dodge Streets, recently launched a facility needs study that could reshape its headquarters.
Asked about any potential involvement in the library site, a spokesman for Mutual of Omaha said the company does not respond to rumors but acknowledged the study that’s currently underway.
Conversations about the future of Omaha’s largest public library have been ongoing for years. Interest in redevelopment of the site picked up in 2018 with the announced overhaul of Omaha’s three downtown parks, Stothert said.
“We can compare what happened with the riverfront development to what happened with the building of the Gene Leahy Mall in the ‘70s,” Stothert said. “It sparked development, it sparked people coming back downtown into the core of the city.”
Records, spanning from May 2020 to November 2021, offer a glimpse into discussions about Fiserv’s potential project.
References to Project Ducati, the code name for the Fiserv project, appear in emails among city officials, a local real estate agency and top Fiserv employees.
Jason Fisher, president of local commercial real estate agency The Lund Co., said he was involved in talks with city and Fiserv officials for more than two years about a potential real estate development that could have brought Fiserv employees to downtown Omaha.
Conversations centered on what the project would entail, including economic incentives and associated costs, Fisher said.
“You can tell there’s a lot of work that’s been done,” Fisher said, referencing records obtained by The World-Herald that show a rough timeline of meetings about the project. “But as we sit right now, we don’t have a project to talk about.”
Fiserv spokeswoman Ann Cave said in an emailed statement earlier this month that the company does not “currently have any plans to build or occupy a new site in Omaha.”
“We remain committed to Omaha and to our existing presence in the city,” Cave said.
In 2019, the Milwaukee-based Fiserv acquired First Data, a company that started in Omaha and grew its presence here. The company has campuses in Omaha and Lincoln.
Both Fisher and Stothert said that even though the Fiserv project is not currently moving forward, the collaborative effort surrounding Project Ducati shows a “commitment to the development of downtown.”
“I think that even though there’s no project to talk about, this was a great example of the community coming together to ensure and do everything we could to have a great corporate citizen like (Fiserv) continue its commitment in Nebraska and in Omaha,” Fisher said.
Another party interested in the library site is Spruce Capital Group, based on records obtained by the newspaper.
The Omaha-based real estate development and management firm sent a letter to officials in the Mayor’s Office in June.
The firm’s vice president, David Slosburg, wrote, “I believe (Spruce Capital Group is) uniquely qualified to deliver a mixed-use development on the library site. We have the development expertise and the financial strength to do this deal.”
Slosburg did not return a phone message last week.
Also speculated to be in conversations with the city is Mutual of Omaha.
Mutual employs more than 5,000 people nationally, including roughly 4,000 in the Omaha area.
Stothert declined to confirm if Mutual is or has been in talks with the city regarding the library site. The mayor noted that Mutual has purchased property near its current campus in midtown.
“That whole big area of land there east of Turner Park, Mutual owns all of that now,” she said. “I think it’s no surprise that Mutual is in active conversations looking to what they need to do in the future for their company, their building and what they need to build a new facility.”
Mutual spokesman Jim Nolan, in an email, declined to comment on the question of the company’s potential involvement in redeveloping the library site.
Nolan told The World-Herald in December that nothing about the size, shape or location of Mutual’s future facilities has been decided. Eventual plans could involve renovation of the current headquarters complex, new construction near the complex or new construction elsewhere in Omaha.
“It’s just the beginning stages of some work to figure out what our future workplace needs are, given the reality that hybrid work is going to be continuing into the foreseeable future,” Nolan said at the time.
Discussions on plans for the library site continue as the city works out the logistics of moving services from the W. Dale Clark Library.
News of the move brought questions and concerns from Omaha residents.
Included in records obtained by The World-Herald were dozens of emails sent by members of the public to Omaha City Council members.
Councilman Danny Begley, whose district includes the downtown library, appeared to receive the most.
Many of the concerns reflected in the emails have also been aired during Omaha Public Library Board meetings. Most express opposition to the library’s move, concerns about the accessibility of the new downtown location and questions about what would replace the W. Dale Clark Library.
There’s no mention of Project Ducati in the emails to Begley that were reviewed by The World-Herald. The councilman said details of the potential redevelopment haven’t been shared with him.
“If the mayor chooses to sell that property to a major developer where there’s going to be thousands of jobs, obviously that’s a good thing for economic development, but nothing has been brought to me as far as what that’s going to look like,” he said. ”I look forward to hearing what that is.”
Under the plan announced in November, the services of the downtown library are slated to move to a new site just west of the Old Market.
The city would sign a 10-year lease for the building at 1401 Jones St. at a cost of $465,000 a year. After five years, the city would have the option to opt out of the lease or buy the building.
The structure is a few blocks south of the library’s current location and would need renovations, which are expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.
The library’s administrative offices and distribution would move to a vacant Shopko store at 84th and Frederick Streets. The city would pay $500,000 to remodel that space and $405,000 per year to lease it under a 10-year lease.
As the process moves forward, Begley said, transparency is “vital.”
“The community and expertise of the library staff should play an important role in the future of Omaha’s public libraries,” he said. “I really believe that it’s vital that discussions are transparent, and the public has to weigh in on the process and the conversation.”
The Library Board will vote on the lease agreements for the new locations at its 5 p.m. Thursday meeting at the W. Dale Clark Library. If approved, the lease agreements would then go before the City Council.
If both the Library Board and council sign off, the new downtown library location would likely open in the fall. The city aims to demolish the W. Dale Clark Library by December.
