Plan for future of Omaha's public transit moves forward with Metro board approval

A plan for the future of Omaha's public transit will move forward with a vote of approval from Metro’s board of directors. 

The plan was developed through the MetroNEXT initiative, with extensive public input gathered over the last year. It lays out an ambitious expansion of public transit services into Omaha's underserved communities through 2030.

If the agency’s proposed projects move forward, there will be a “significant increase” in the amount of transit service operated in the Omaha area, with more than 2,000 additional service hours each week — an increase of 44% compared with spring 2022, according to the plan.

In choosing from a long list of potential projects, officials prioritized ideas based on Metro’s five goals: to address equity in the region, improve and expand connections, provide an excellent travel experience, promote environmental stewardship and lead responsibly and collaboratively.

Metro's 14 main projects:

  • Improved signage at all bus stops
  • Allowing MOBY clients to ride the bus fare-free
  • Permanent funding for the K-12 Rides Free program
  • Coordination of regional vanpooling
  • Adding 50 new bus shelters with real-time arrival displays
  • Expanding evening and weekend service
  • Return of most routes to pre-COVID schedules
  • 24th Street transit corridor enhancements
  • Frequency improvements on Routes 3, 4, 13, 15 and 30
  • Extension of Route 30 to serve McKinley Road
  • Expansion of service to Eppley Airfield
  • Extension of 92 Express service to Elkhorn
  • Fort Street express route
  • Study of 72nd Street transit corridor enhancements

“Metro plays an important part in terms of helping people move around the city, but also in terms of shaping how the region is going to grow in the future,” Metro CEO Lauren Cencic said in a virtual presentation earlier this month.

The MetroNEXT plan is aspirational and calls for a large investment in transit and a coordinated community effort, Cencic said. 

“But it is achievable,” Cencic said. “We’re excited to establish this shared vision to deliver better transit for a more connected region.”

