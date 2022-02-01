Plan to rename Benson post office after Black World War II hero clears House

A bill to name the post office in Benson after an Omaha sailor who was one of the most celebrated Black war heroes of World War II cleared the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The full House approved HR 4168 to rename the facility at 6223 Maple St. the “Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French Post Office.” The bill had been co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, all Republicans from Nebraska. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan, also signed on.
French had been hailed as “the hero of the Solomons” after the sinking of his Navy ship, the USS Gregory, Sept. 5, 1942, near Guadalcanal. He was credited with swimming for several hours through shark-infested waters towing a lifeboat filled with wounded shipmates, all of whom were White, until they could be rescued.
French was born in Arkansas in 1919 but moved to Omaha as a youth to live with his married older sister, Viola. He enlisted in the Navy in 1937 and became a mess attendant, one of the few military jobs open to African Americans in the segregated U.S. armed forces of that era.
French became famous after his commander, Ensign Robert Adrian, told the story on a radio program broadcast across the country. Adrian also recommended him for a Navy Cross — the Navy’s second-highest award for valor — but he never received anything more than a letter of commendation.
His heroism was recognized in popular culture, though. In addition to newspaper and radio, his story was told in bubble gum cards, comic strips, a calendar, even a poem called "The Strong Swimmer" by a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet.
French stayed in the military until the end of the war, but he died in 1956, at age 37, of depression and alcoholism from untreated post-traumatic stress, family members say.
His story was largely forgotten until Bruce Wigo, a former director of the International Swimming Hall of Fame, unearthed it several years ago. It was amplified on social media this spring, prompting USA Swimming to honor him during the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha last June. Four of French’s living relatives were present.
Bacon later introduced the legislation to name the post office in his honor. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., introduced a companion bill, but the Senate hasn’t yet acted on it.
“I am pleased that the House passed my bill honoring Petty Officer French for his selfless valor and service to our country,” Bacon said in a statement. “This recognition is long overdue, and I look forward to getting this passed in the Senate.”
