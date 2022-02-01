Plan to rename Benson post office after Black World War II hero clears House

A bill to name the post office in Benson after an Omaha sailor who was one of the most celebrated Black war heroes of World War II cleared the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The full House approved HR 4168 to rename the facility at 6223 Maple St. the “Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French Post Office.” The bill had been co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, all Republicans from Nebraska. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Michigan, also signed on.

French had been hailed as “the hero of the Solomons” after the sinking of his Navy ship, the USS Gregory, Sept. 5, 1942, near Guadalcanal. He was credited with swimming for several hours through shark-infested waters towing a lifeboat filled with wounded shipmates, all of whom were White, until they could be rescued.

French was born in Arkansas in 1919 but moved to Omaha as a youth to live with his married older sister, Viola. He enlisted in the Navy in 1937 and became a mess attendant, one of the few military jobs open to African Americans in the segregated U.S. armed forces of that era.