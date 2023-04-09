A proposal to house parolees in an Omaha group home failed to gain Planning Board support last week.

The Mental Health Association of Nebraska is seeking to rezone an existing duplex at 4810 Polk St. to allow transitional living for parolees.

The zoning already allows for a small group home.

While several board members praised the association for helping people return to society, members voted 7-0 to recommend denial of the rezone request and an accompanying request for a special use permit.

The rezone would not comply with the city’s’ master plan, which calls for low-density residential uses in the area, according to Eric Englund, the city’s assistant director of urban planning.

Transitional living is only allowed in high-density residential or commercial zoning districts, the city said.

Small-group living is, however, already allowed on the property, the city said.

So regardless of whether the rezone is ultimately approved by the City Council, the association is making plans to open the home, without parolees.

“As it sits now, we are permitted to operate as a small-group living, and we intend to do so,” said Tessa Domingus, the association’s program coordinator for Omaha.

Domingus said the current zoning will allow them to house people who have served their time and have no court supervision, and those on post-release supervision.

Nebraska has one of the highest incarceration rates per capita in the nation, and that’s creating demand for transitional living, she said.

“People are coming out of prison at a higher rate than previously, and where are they going to go? They need beds,” she said.

Board member David Rosacker told representatives of the association they are doing “vital work.”

“Our society recognizes the need for transition,” Rosacker said. “A lot of people who are coming out of the criminal system have never had a good chance at life.”

Those people face “a tremendous chore” trying to find a job and do the right thing, he said.

“I commend you for your successes,” he said.

Neighbors who spoke acknowledged the need for such services but raised questions that the home’s residents could relapse. They also expressed concerns that the change could impact parking and property values.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023