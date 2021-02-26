Planning for funerals can reduce stress and save money, Nebraska funeral directors say

Several years ago, Dorothy Adkins gave some women at her southwest Omaha church a list of songs she wanted them to sing at her funeral. She also talked to her pastor about what she wanted in a funeral service.
During a hospital stay in mid-September, Adkins told her daughter-in-law that she was OK with being cremated.
Her family didn’t push funeral talk on her. She brought it up on her own, son Tim Adkins said. Saying what she wanted, he said, made the funeral planning easier on her loved ones when she died in hospice Feb. 5 at age 94.
Adkins said he checked out different funeral homes and compared pricing. It was hard to shop around, he said.
“You don’t really want to talk to someone about that before or after someone passes away. It’s not a nice subject to hear a sales pitch on,” he said. “But you’ve got to do that ahead of time. You don’t have time after.”
Experts say planning a funeral far ahead of time can help surviving relatives get through the grieving process and spare families from bearing a financial burden.
The average funeral in the U.S. costs about $9,000, according to the National Funeral Directors Association. Cremation, with a viewing and funeral, costs about $5,000.
Paying for funerals can be a struggle for some people.
According to data from the Federal Reserve, about 40% of Americans said they would struggle to cover an unexpected expense of $400. That would leave even the least expensive funeral package out of reach for many, said Victoria Haneman, a professor at the Creighton University School of Law.
Haneman’s research on the topic will soon be published in the University of Richmond Law Review. She found that more Americans are having trouble paying for funerals, in part because grief-stricken families must make quick and costly decisions after the loss of a loved one. Haneman is advocating for changes in the industry to help families feel more empowered to plan for and manage end-of-life decisions.
Grieving consumers aren’t likely to try bargain shopping, Haneman said, and decisions are time-sensitive. Sometimes, she said, families can be talked into spending more because they feel guilty and are emotional.
“You don’t know what the rules or the norms are because this is not an everyday event for you,” she said.
Many Americans are afraid to discuss death and are wary of prearranging or planning their own funeral or those of loved ones. Younger people tend to focus more on the cost of housing and medical care rather than discussing the costs of funerals, Haneman said.
“We don’t want to think about sickness or dying,” she said. “For many of us, the pandemic has put this in our faces in an uncomfortable way.”
People are often scared to talk about death and what they want out of a funeral. Discussing the topic feels taboo, funeral directors said, but it just takes a conversation — with loved ones or someone from a funeral home — to get the process started.
In addition to the sickness and death caused by the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 has taken a financial toll on many Americans. Job loss or reduced work hours can make paying for a funeral for a loved one more of a challenge.
“The expense has to be just staggering for families,” Haneman said. “There’s no question that people are overwhelmed with expenses.”
The cost of most funerals in Nebraska is on par with the national average, although it depends on many factors, such as what type of service the family opts for, if the family wants an obituary published in the local newspaper and what sort of casket or headstone is chosen, said Brian Roeder, president-elect of the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association.
Roeder, who is president and owner of Roeder Mortuaries, said funeral homes can help people work with insurance companies to see if life insurance will cover the cost of a funeral. Veterans have options through the VA, too.
Kremer Funeral Home, near 63rd and Maple Streets, works to keep costs down, said funeral director Maranda Harouff. The average funeral that Kremer handles, without cemetery costs, is between $4,000 and $5,000, Harouff said. The average cremation costs just under $800.
“We try to do what we can to help people,” Harouff said. Dealing with a loved one’s death is “really hard right now,” she said, “but it’s never an easy thing.”
It helps, she said, that Kremer operates in an older building. The funeral home has also been able to cut costs by getting handmade urns from a local crafter.
The Adkins family decided on Kremer for their mother’s service, in part because it was one of the more affordable options. Another perk: Tim Adkins was able to fill out an online questionnaire helping to plan a service.
“It was super easy,” he said. “No muss, no fuss.”
The family held a funeral service Feb. 20 at Dorothy Adkins’ church, Marshall Drive Baptist Church near 144th and L Streets. Attendees wore masks and practiced social distancing, Tim Adkins said.
Harouff said Kremer has seen many more cremations since the pandemic started. She said many families have opted for cremation so they can have a larger celebration of life later.
For years, Douglas County has offered an assistance program to pay for cremation for families struggling with finances. People may call 402-444-6215 for information.
In fiscal year 2019-20, the county provided assistance to 158 families. So far in this fiscal year, assistance has been provided to 120 families.
Planning can help lock in some prices and can reduce survivors’ stress. Many times, families come to funeral homes overwhelmed by grief, and they’re unsure what kind of casket their loved one would want, what their favorite color was or what kind of flowers they would have liked.
“I’m a funeral director, and I see death every day,” Harouff said. “But if it’s one of my family members, I’m a wreck. People are just very emotional when it comes to that.” Through planning, she said, “you know that when they pass, they’re going to get what they want. You’re honoring your loved one who is passed.”
Roeder said people planning for a funeral have time to shop around and compare prices. Prearrangements can be made at no cost, Roeder said, but people can opt to prepay for a funeral.
