Planning for funerals can reduce stress and save money, Nebraska funeral directors say

According to data from the Federal Reserve, about 40% of Americans said they would struggle to cover an unexpected expense of $400. That would leave even the least expensive funeral package out of reach for many, said Victoria Haneman, a professor at the Creighton University School of Law.

Haneman’s research on the topic will soon be published in the University of Richmond Law Review. She found that more Americans are having trouble paying for funerals, in part because grief-stricken families must make quick and costly decisions after the loss of a loved one. Haneman is advocating for changes in the industry to help families feel more empowered to plan for and manage end-of-life decisions.

Grieving consumers aren’t likely to try bargain shopping, Haneman said, and decisions are time-sensitive. Sometimes, she said, families can be talked into spending more because they feel guilty and are emotional.

“You don’t know what the rules or the norms are because this is not an everyday event for you,” she said.

Many Americans are afraid to discuss death and are wary of prearranging or planning their own funeral or those of loved ones. Younger people tend to focus more on the cost of housing and medical care rather than discussing the costs of funerals, Haneman said.