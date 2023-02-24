Omaha’s public library system has seen transformative changes in the past year.

The city’s main library was demolished to make way for a corporate skyscraper, construction began on a new downtown branch and designs for a $100 million central library were finalized.

The past year also saw the integration of a prominent philanthropic group into the Omaha Public Library system — a partnership that promises to shape the future of the city’s libraries.

That relationship was evident last week when the Omaha Public Library (OPL), Omaha Public Library Foundation, City of Omaha, Do Space and Heritage Omaha launched a survey to gather input on the metro area’s 12 library branches. The groups intend to use that information to develop a new facilities plan for the library system.

That plan won’t replace a strategic plan OPL developed last year to guide the library system through 2026. Rather, that multi-year plan — which the Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees approved in March — will function as a “roadmap” for the library system, said Emily Getzschman, an OPL spokeswoman.

“Future facility changes may affect what programs and services may be offered or how they are implemented, but the vision for the strategic plan will remain the same,” Getzschman said.

The facilities plan will be more specific in prioritizing library services and spaces.

The survey is one part of a community engagement effort funded by Heritage Omaha and led by consulting group Margaret Sullivan Studio. Survey results and information gathered from open houses and neighborhood workshops will be used to develop the new OPL facilities plan.

Many of the survey questions focus on the types of spaces library users would like to see and on the integration of Do Space into the library system.

Do Space, one of the first technology libraries in the United States, was built through fundraising efforts led by Heritage Omaha, a philanthropic group that has had a hand in some of Omaha’s largest civic projects of the past three decades, including the CHI Health Center and Charles Schwab Field in downtown.

Heritage is leading the design and construction of the new central library that will be constructed on the current Do Space site at the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets. While under construction, Do Space services will move to another library branch.

The new facilities plan could be an influential document.

The previous plan, which was completed in 2010 and updated in 2017, outlined a number of ideas, including a new southwest Omaha branch to better serve a high-demand area, and a suggestion to completely replace the Willa Cather Library near South 44th and Center Streets. That branch was referred to as “the poorest of the existing facilities.”

But it was the W. Dale Clark Library and the prime downtown real estate it occupied that became a priority for city officials in recent years.

W. Dale Clark for more than 45 years had served as the city’s main library. The 2017 facilities plan called the library outdated and costly to operate. It recommended construction of a new main library somewhere between 72nd and 90th Streets along the Dodge Street corridor.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced in November 2021 that the library services of the W. Dale Clark would be relocated to a renovated building at 1401 Jones St. The W. Dale Clark Library was demolished late last year, and Mutual of Omaha broke ground on the site last month.

Mutual’s project, a skyline altering tower, was contractually tied to the development of a streetcar line, which put pressure on the city to move quickly on the library demolition and on the bureaucratic approvals needed to move both projects forward.

Meanwhile, library administrators continued conversations with Heritage Omaha and Do Space, altering the way library funds would be raised and plans would be finalized.

In June, a 10-member advisory committee was formed. It includes city and library officials, the CEO of Do Space and a representative from Community Information Trust, which is the nonprofit formed by Heritage Omaha in 2015 to oversee Do Space.

Formation of the committee was followed by an agreement between the City of Omaha and Heritage that committed the city to contribute $20 million to the new central library and incorporated Community Information Trust into the Omaha Public Library Foundation, which for decades has served as the fundraising arm of Omaha’s libraries.

The committee will define and recommend priorities for the new library and the overall public library system, including potential revisions to the “library’s mission, vision and values as determined through the Advisory Committee research, Library Strategic Plans and input from stakeholders,” according to the resolution that created the committee.

The final facilities plan is expected to be completed and published in June and will have to be approved by the library system’s board.

Photos: Demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library