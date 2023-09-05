Lee McColgan once gained fame in Omaha for making and wearing a large papier-mâché head of Warren Buffett at a 5K race during Berkshire Hathaway weekend. A friend wore a Charlie Munger version he also created.

“My wife worked for the Special Olympics at the time, and we were looking for ways to raise money for the organization,” McColgan said. “It was really heavy. I don’t recommend it.”

He’s returning to Omaha for a much more pragmatic reason — a talk about plaster. Off the Wall: Preserving Your Plaster is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, part of Joslyn Castle’s and History Nebraska’s historic preservation series. Register at joslyncastle.com.

While the title might not sound exciting, restoring old buildings has become a passion for McColgan, who got started by doing some renovating at his former house, not far from Buffett’s abode in Dundee.

He departed for Massachusetts, where he is from, in 2017 to start his own business, leaving the financial service industry that had brought him to Omaha behind.

“I walked away from it all like a mad man,” he said. “From a nice lucrative career to get into traditional building.”

The 43-year-old credits good friend Ron Carson, founder and CEO of the Carson Group, for steering his life in a completely new direction. Carson, he said, focuses not just on money in his retirement strategies but what you really want to do then with your life.

“Money is just a tool to help you do things,” McColgan said. “Let’s start at the end of your life and work backward. If someone was reading your eulogy, what would that sound like? That started me thinking about what I wanted my life to be. He caught me at the right moment.”

For McColgan, that meant working with an eccentric timber framer for very little money. But he’s gone on to form a niche company that works on historic museum properties, i.e. historic homes that have been turned into museums. Joslyn Castle is the perfect example, he said.

He also has written a memoir, “A House Restored: The Tragedies and Triumphs of Saving a New England Colonial.”

McColgan loves history and through extensive research has learned how to repair things, such as the wood beams of a house built in the 1700s, as close as possible to how they were constructed when the structure was originally built.

He can do a little bit of it all, from framing and plaster work to window glazing.

He asked Joslyn’s Kelli Bello to break off a piece of plaster in the castle’s basement so he could discover how it was made. She found small pieces of either goat or horse hair that would have given the plaster more strength, a method involving lath, lime and sand that was used in the U.S. for centuries.

He’ll demonstrate how to repair plaster in that area of the basement at Joslyn during his presentation. He’ll also give a brief history of plastering in the United States, the different methods and materials used and some methods for repair.

“Hopefully, they’ll learn some things to help them restore their own historic homes,” McColgan said.

The visit to Omaha also will give him and his wife, Liz Bailey, the opportunity to become reacquainted with some old friends.

The papier-mâché heads will be nowhere in sight. Susie Buffett picked them up at his house years ago.

“It’s a good win-win,” McColgan said. “I’ll speak, so we will go out there and see some friends and talk some plaster, and it will be fun.”