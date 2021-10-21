Plattsmouth Hy-Vee makes 2,960-pound ice cream sandwich, a world record

On Friday morning, a crew gathered at the Hy-Vee in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, to assemble an ice cream sandwich weighing as much as a small car.
The completed dessert weighed in at 2,960 pounds and broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest ice cream sandwich. The previous record was set by a Hy-Vee in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1998 with a 2,460-pound dessert.
"We're kind of competitive, so we decided to try to break our own record," Plattsmouth Hy-Vee manager Jeremy Pitt said.
The giant dessert took a crew of 30 about five hours to complete and was built in a frozen trailer in the store's parking lot provided by Quandt Transport Service.
The sandwich started with a base of chocolate chip cookies, onto which ice cream donated by Hiland was piled. Finally, a second cookie crust was added on top to complete the sandwich.
The completed ice cream sandwich was 35 feet long, 4 feet wide and 11 inches tall, according to a press release from Hy-Vee. It took 32 2-by-3-foot cookies and 182 14-pound cylinders of ice cream to construct.
After the ice cream sandwich was completed, it was certified and then taken to be officially weighed.
Pitt said it took a lot of planning with Guinness to make sure that all the requirements were met, and he was excited to bring the project to life.
The completed ice cream sandwich was divided up to donate to the Food Bank of Lincoln and the Food Bank for the Heartland, which together provide food assistance to more than 100 counties across Nebraska and Iowa.
The donation will contribute to the 5 million meals that Hy-Vee is hoping to donate this month.
"We thought it would line up really well with our Feeding America campaign that we're doing throughout Hy-Vee land," he said.