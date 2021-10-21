Plattsmouth Hy-Vee makes 2,960-pound ice cream sandwich, a world record

On Friday morning, a crew gathered at the Hy-Vee in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, to assemble an ice cream sandwich weighing as much as a small car.

The completed dessert weighed in at 2,960 pounds and broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest ice cream sandwich. The previous record was set by a Hy-Vee in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1998 with a 2,460-pound dessert.

"We're kind of competitive, so we decided to try to break our own record," Plattsmouth Hy-Vee manager Jeremy Pitt said.

The giant dessert took a crew of 30 about five hours to complete and was built in a frozen trailer in the store's parking lot provided by Quandt Transport Service.

The sandwich started with a base of chocolate chip cookies, onto which ice cream donated by Hiland was piled. Finally, a second cookie crust was added on top to complete the sandwich.

The completed ice cream sandwich was 35 feet long, 4 feet wide and 11 inches tall, according to a press release from Hy-Vee. It took 32 2-by-3-foot cookies and 182 14-pound cylinders of ice cream to construct.

After the ice cream sandwich was completed, it was certified and then taken to be officially weighed.