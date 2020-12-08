Plattsmouth resident sentenced to prison in death of Bellevue motorcyclist

A 36-year-old Plattsmouth resident has been sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of motor vehicle homicide and failure to stop and render aid in the death of a Bellevue motorcyclist.

Michael D. Burch, who has an Iowa driver’s license, pleaded no contest in the Aug. 13, 2019, death of motorcyclist Jody Emmert, 47. Emmert, a Nebraska City native, was a veteran of the Navy and worked as an irrigation installer.

On Monday, Sarpy County District Judge Nathan Cox sentenced Burch to three years for motor vehicle homicide and three years for failure to stop and render aid.

Cox ordered the sentences to be served one after the other. He also ordered Burch's driver's license to be revoked for 15 years.

​Deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said Burch and Emmert both were going south on U.S. Highway 75 about 4:30 p.m. the day of the crash when their vehicles collided about a quarter-mile south of U.S. Highway 34. Emmert was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson, and Burch was driving a 1998 Ford Windstar minivan.

Our best staff images from December 2020

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.