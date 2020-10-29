Police group PACE plans new trails for running, biking programs in scenic South Omaha parks

Espejo said he talked with interim City Parks Director Jake Lindner, who supports the idea. Espejo also has been talking with a trail-running group. The initiative is in its early stages, but Espejo is confident that it will take off.

Why base the programs at these two parks? Mandan, at 6215 S. 13th St., and Mount Vernon next door, are in an area of Omaha with less access to athletic facilities and programs than some other parts of the metro area. While its programs serve youths from all over Omaha, PACE works to give kids in North and South Omaha the same opportunities that kids in other parts of the city have. Mandan and Mount Vernon are easy to get to and have the raw materials needed for trail biking and running — hills and space.

“Look at this,” Espejo said last week, standing on a Mount Vernon trail and pointing to a Missouri River oxbow far below a slope blanketed in trees resplendent in fall color. “This is probably some of the most gorgeous scenery in Omaha. These are two of the most beautiful parks in the city.”

Neighborhood leaders love the idea.

“This should be great for our neighborhood and our parks,” said Steve Bolgar, co-founder with Jacky Paulson of Friends of Mandan Park. “We need life in the parks.”