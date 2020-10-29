Police group PACE plans new trails for running, biking programs in scenic South Omaha parks

Among city parks, Mount Vernon Gardens and Mandan Park are sleeping beauties.
They slumber on a steep slope of a Missouri River bluff off 13th Street in South Omaha. Their secluded woodland trails are traversed occasionally by hikers and nature lovers as well as deer and fox, but they have become somewhat notorious as a magnet for trash dumping and sexual liaisons.
Now, Mandan and Mount Vernon are about to be reawakened and their trails renovated. The leaders of Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) plan to expand their youth sports programs to include trail running and mountain bike racing. They intend to base the new programs at Mandan and Mount Vernon. They plan to improve the trails, with help from donors and volunteers.
PACE co-founder Tony Espejo, an Omaha police officer who grew up near Mandan Park, is leading the effort. He said officers have volunteered to coach running and biking programs. City officials have given the group permission to revitalize and maintain the trails in the two adjoining parks.
Espejo hopes to launch the programs in the spring. Like all PACE sports, they’ll be free.
“I know a lot of people don’t come down here very often,” Espejo said last week at Mount Vernon Gardens. “But growing up down here, we used to take family picnics down here and just really enjoy the outside. And that’s what we want other people … and families in Omaha to do.”
PACE, a nonprofit organization that also receives funding from the City of Omaha, is planning a Halloween fundraising run to help get the programs running. The PACE Spooky Stampede will include a 5K or half-marathon, beginning and ending at the Police Department’s horse barn downtown. The half-marathon route will give runners a glimpse of Mandan Park trails. All proceeds will go to the new running and biking clubs.
The idea for the programs came up as PACE leaders pondered how to help more young people get active. Thousands of kids play in PACE soccer, baseball and flag football leagues. Not everyone wants to play those sports, but the group wants everyone to have the opportunity to be active outside.
“It really came to fruition when this COVID thing hit,” Espejo said. “We were scared to death that all these kids … would be sitting in the basement not doing anything, not having anything to do. We started thinking outside the box.”
Espejo said he talked with interim City Parks Director Jake Lindner, who supports the idea. Espejo also has been talking with a trail-running group. The initiative is in its early stages, but Espejo is confident that it will take off.
Why base the programs at these two parks? Mandan, at 6215 S. 13th St., and Mount Vernon next door, are in an area of Omaha with less access to athletic facilities and programs than some other parts of the metro area. While its programs serve youths from all over Omaha, PACE works to give kids in North and South Omaha the same opportunities that kids in other parts of the city have. Mandan and Mount Vernon are easy to get to and have the raw materials needed for trail biking and running — hills and space.
“Look at this,” Espejo said last week, standing on a Mount Vernon trail and pointing to a Missouri River oxbow far below a slope blanketed in trees resplendent in fall color. “This is probably some of the most gorgeous scenery in Omaha. These are two of the most beautiful parks in the city.”
Neighborhood leaders love the idea.
“This should be great for our neighborhood and our parks,” said Steve Bolgar, co-founder with Jacky Paulson of Friends of Mandan Park. “We need life in the parks.”
Like Espejo, Bolgar grew up near Mandan Park. He still lives there. He said the playground, parks and trails he so enjoyed as a child had become overrun with homeless encampments; trash dumping, including commercial tire disposal; and “people cuddling or whatever.”
Friends of Mandan Park formed a few years ago to reclaim the park from people using it as a landfill and make it safer and more attractive to families.
“We are desperately trying to preserve this green area,” Bolgar said.
They’ve teamed up with Keep Omaha Beautiful, organizing cleanups that involved dozens of volunteers from Creighton University, Iowa Western Community College and church groups. Neighbors have put in lots of calls to the city. Police have been helpful, Bolgar said.
“We’re making some progress,” he said.
Omaha police have given the parks special attention off and on for more than 20 years as complaints rise and fall, mostly about trash dumping and lewd conduct, including prostitution.
“It’s been a place where the police have always had to focus some additional efforts and some additional enforcement patrols to make sure that the area is safe,” said Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, the southeast precinct commander. “It’s a unique place. It’s large, there’s a lot of dark areas, and there’s a lot of places where people can go to do criminal activity, which includes littering and dumping.”
The area has not been known for violent crimes, such as assault. Belcastro-Gonzalez said she believes that the parks will be safe for youth running and biking programs run by PACE, especially if neighborhood associations keep working with police. She said the sports programs will help, too.
“The more people that are active and involved, including families, in different activities, then it’s going to deter crime in the area,” Belcastro-Gonzalez said. “The more people that we can get to enjoy the parks, the better it’s going to be.”
City Parks Department officials are on board.
“It’s great that they want to get people down there to the park because that would clean it up, get rid of some of the bad image,” Lindner said.
The interim parks chief said the terrain is right for the proposed use. Mountain biking advocates have approached the city in the recent past about trails there.
To Bolgar, it’s a natural. He walks the hilly dirt trails though the park now. He ran them as a boy.
“I ran track at Martin Luther King (School),” he said. “I ran the 100-yard dash. Nobody could beat me inside of 40 yards, from running those hills as a child. You could go uphill almost 70 yards at about a 50- degree grade. It’s killer thigh work.”
