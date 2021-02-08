 Skip to main content
Police identify man killed in crash on I-80 near 60th Street in Omaha
An Omaha man was killed early Monday when his pickup truck rolled down an embankment after he lost control of the vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 near 60th Street, police said.

Albert Aleman, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred before 4 a.m. Police said Aleman lost control of the 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck he was driving. The pickup slid across three lanes of traffic before leaving the roadway on the south side of the road. It then went down an embankment and rolled several times.

Aleman was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Two eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed in the area until 5:30 a.m., police said, and the on-ramp to I-80 from northbound 60th Street was closed until 7:05 a.m.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

