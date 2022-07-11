Police identify Omaha woman who died after jumping from bridge

Omaha police on Monday identified a young woman who died after jumping from the Bob Kerrey Bridge into the Missouri River.

The body of Graciela Jaimes, 20, of Omaha, was retrieved from the river near the South Omaha Bridge on July 5 by members of the Omaha Fire Department. Police didn't release the woman's name until they were sure of her identity.

According to a statement from the Omaha Police Department, officers were called to assist firefighters with a river rescue shortly after 12:15 p.m. on July 3. Police said that the woman left her shoes, car keys and cell phone on a bench before jumping into the river near the middle of the bridge.

According to police, a witness saw the woman surface in the water and then go back under. Multiple agencies participated in the search. The Omaha Fire Department, Council Bluffs Fire Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office conducted boat searches of the river.