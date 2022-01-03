 Skip to main content
Police identify two boys who died after fire at Omaha's Southside Terrace Apartments
Omaha police have identified the two boys who died as a result of the injuries they sustained Saturday in a fire at Southside Terrace Apartments. 

Germani Pettis-Greyson, 7, and Gamani Pettis-Greyson, 5, died after being taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, a police spokesman said Monday. Their mother, Rameshia Pettis, 28, also was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The fire, at 5410 S. 29th Ave., was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Light smoke was visible at the scene. Omaha fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze after entering the building.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the building. Smoke detectors were present, but it was unclear if they alerted the occupants, an Omaha Fire Department spokesman said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

