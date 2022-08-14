 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify two women found dead in southeast Omaha home

  Updated
doublehomicide-pic-cm002

The bodies of two woman were found in a home under suspicious circumstances near 16th and Frederick Streets on Saturday afternoon. Police identified the women as Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70.  

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Two women found dead Saturday under suspicious circumstances in a southeast Omaha home have been identified.

Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside a home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. The women are mother and daughter, a family spokesman said Sunday. 

Lt. Mike Davis said Saturday that officers were called to the home shortly after 3:15 p.m. Davis said there was a disturbance with someone yelling outside of the home, which led a third party to make the 911 call.

The incident is being investigated as a double homicide, police said. Detectives are looking for a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates 9957 as it was stolen from the scene of the homicides. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

