Omaha police are working to identify a deceased man found Tuesday inside a vehicle near Interstate 680 and 72nd Street.

Police were called to the area about 11 a.m. for a report of a black Toyota Avalon off the road in a wooded area near the westbound I-680 exit ramp, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

The investigation found that the car had left the on-ramp, struck a tree and went down a ravine, according to the release. Omaha Fire Department medics confirmed the driver was deceased.

The deceased man "appeared to have been there a while," a police spokesman said.

The car was registered to 71-year-old Tranquilino Alexander Sanabria, who had been reported missing to the Carter Lake Police Department. Sanabria was last seen on June 29.

An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the identity of the driver, the release said.