Police investigating after teen pulled from bottom of Hitchcock Park pool

Omaha Police are investigating after a teenage boy was pulled from the bottom of Hitchcock Park swimming pool late Sunday night.

Police were called to the pool at 5005 S. 45th St., at 11:22 p.m. The caller told 911 that his friend was at the bottom of the pool, but stopped answering additional questions from the dispatcher, police said. When officers arrived, several teenagers were inside the pool area, which is closed and not open to the public until June 6.

Rescue workers had to cut through a chain and padlock on the north gate in order to get to the pool area. A teen boy was pulled from the pool and taken to an Omaha hospital. The teen's name and condition was not being released mid-day Monday.

This story is developing.

