Police investigating pair of shootings early Sunday in North Omaha

Police were investigating two shootings that occurred early Sunday about 10 blocks and 40 minutes apart in North Omaha.

Neither shooting victim was thought to have life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesman. Officers were working to determine if there is any connection between the two incidents, he said.

Officers were called to the area of 29th and Bauman Avenue about 1:45 a.m. for a report of an armed disturbance, the spokesman said Sunday. The officers arrived and located Brandon Gardner, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gardner was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

A report of shots fired at 2:25 a.m. brought police to the area of 29th Street and Ellison Avenue, the spokesman said. Officers learned that Tarvoris Harper, 42, had been taken by private vehicle to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in a shooting.

