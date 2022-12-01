Police say Omaha man's fatal fall from Old Market building was an accident

The death of a 30-year-old Omaha man who fell from a fourth-floor window of an Old Market apartment building has been ruled accidental.

Thomas J. Pullen was pronounced dead Saturday morning at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to an Omaha police report. Officers on patrol were flagged down and found Pullen about 11 a.m. on the sidewalk outside the Bloc 12 Apartments at 424 S. 12th St.

A police spokesman said Wednesday that the cause of death was determined to be accidental. Officers were able to interview several witnesses, he said.