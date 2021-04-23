 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Threats called in to spots around Omaha came from outside state, aren't credible
2 comments
top story

Police: Threats called in to spots around Omaha came from outside state, aren't credible

The Omaha Police Department said Friday that threats that had come in to various locations around the city weren't credible and had been called in from outside Nebraska.

Police said they began receiving reports of phone calls around 8:30 a.m. "threatening violent acts" at various spots around the city.

In downtown Omaha, Union Pacific employees evacuated the company's headquarters building at 14th and Douglas Streets after someone called in a threat. 

"We received information this morning that we're taking seriously," said Robynn Tysver, a U.P. spokeswoman. "We've cleared the building and we've asked employees to go home for the day."

About 100 Union Pacific workers were seen leaving the building shortly before 9 a.m.

Schools in the Omaha area also received threats.

Ed Bennett, the principal of Central High School, sent an email to families noting that school administrators learned of "a threatening message directed toward several schools, including Central High School, and private businesses across the Omaha metro." Police were contacted, Bennett noted, but police "do not believe the threat was credible."

Just before noon Friday, Omaha police tweeted that they were aware of "multiple threats to various locations in Omaha. We do not believe these threats are credible. The threats are under investigation."

Police said "multiple law enforcement agencies" were helping with the investigation. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US will help India with surging virus cases

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert