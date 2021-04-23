Police: Threats called in to spots around Omaha came from outside state, aren't credible

The Omaha Police Department said Friday that threats that had come in to various locations around the city weren't credible and had been called in from outside Nebraska.

Police said they began receiving reports of phone calls around 8:30 a.m. "threatening violent acts" at various spots around the city.

In downtown Omaha, Union Pacific employees evacuated the company's headquarters building at 14th and Douglas Streets after someone called in a threat.

"We received information this morning that we're taking seriously," said Robynn Tysver, a U.P. spokeswoman. "We've cleared the building and we've asked employees to go home for the day."

About 100 Union Pacific workers were seen leaving the building shortly before 9 a.m.

Schools in the Omaha area also received threats.

Ed Bennett, the principal of Central High School, sent an email to families noting that school administrators learned of "a threatening message directed toward several schools, including Central High School, and private businesses across the Omaha metro." Police were contacted, Bennett noted, but police "do not believe the threat was credible."